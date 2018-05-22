Hitachi High-Tech Launches a New Solution for the Rapid, On-Site Testing of Sulfur in Marine Fuel Oil

X-MET 8000 Optimum

Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science Corporation (Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science), a Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (TSE: 8036) wholly owned subsidiary engaged in the manufacture and sales of analysis and measuring instruments, has launched a new solution dedicated to the field-portable analysis of bunker fuel. The new X-MET8000 Optimum solution provides ship owners and port state control an alternative, portable option to benchtop XRF (X-ray Fluorescence) analysers to measure and monitor sulfur content in bunker fuel to meet the legislative requirements of the International Maritime Organisation’s global 2020 sulfur cap.

The X-MET8000 Optimum handheld XRF analyser can be easily taken from site to site and ship to ship. The instrument is factory-calibrated with a sulfur range of 0% to 5%, and calibrated to ASTM , D4294, IP336 and ISO8754. The solution also provides the end-user everything they need to carry out the analysis easily: sample cups, safety window and film, light stand and safety shield, and a brand new sample tray to keep the cup and safety window stable during the analysis. With the X-MET, you can achieve real-time data transfer with our IOS and Android apps, and cloud service. It also has an embedded GPS to pinpoint where the analysis was performed to provide compliance reporting.

The new X-MET8000 handheld XRF solution complements Hitachi High-Tech’s existing laboratory-based sulfur analysers, LAB-X and X-Supreme, to provide ship owners and port state control flexibility. Analysis can be carried out on-board a vessel by ship owners either using a benchtop or handheld XRF analyser, whilst port state control has the option of using benchtop analysers in laboratories and handheld analysers to perform spot-checks onboard vessels to ensure compliance.