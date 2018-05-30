Introducing High-Speed, Ultra-Low-Noise SOPHIA-XO Cameras for Soft X-Ray Applications

Princeton Instruments, a leading manufacturer of low-light imaging and spectroscopic instruments, announced today the immediate availability of several brand-new, high-speed, ultra-low-noise cameras engineered for vacuum ultraviolet (VUV) and soft x-ray direct-detection applications. The SOPHIA-XO camera platform is specially designed for scientific applications such as VUV/EUV/XUV imaging, x-ray diffraction, x-ray microscopy, x-ray holography, x-ray spectroscopy, and x-ray plasma.

New SOPHIA-XO cameras utilize back-illuminated CCDs for direct detection of the widest range of VUV and x-rays (~5 eV to 30 keV). These new “XO” camera models, which are extensions of Princeton Instruments’ popular SOPHIA® product line, feature 2048 x 2048 and 4096 x 4096 formats with 100% fill factor, up to 150,000 e- full well, >95% peak QE, and read noise as low as 3.5 e- rms. A 4-port, 16 MHz readout architecture allows the new cameras to deliver more than 3 full frames per second — 7x to 10x faster than previous 2-port cameras.

Related Stories

The SOPHIA-XO is available either with UV-enhanced coating for VUV applications or with no AR coating for soft x-ray applications. All SOPHIA-XO cameras leverage Princeton Instruments’ innovative ArcTec™, a proprietary technology that uses air or liquid to thermoelectrically cool to -90°C.

This uniquely well-conceived and well-developed combination of high-speed, high-sensitivity capabilities makes new SOPHIA-XO cameras perfect for myriad large–field-of-view x-ray applications in laboratory, synchrotron, and OEM systems. Interfacing with UHV instrumentation is easy and convenient via a rotatable industry-standard CF flange with a high-vacuum seal design.

“The SOPHIA-XO delivers truly outstanding direct-detection performance,” notes Michael Melle, imaging product manager at Princeton Instruments. “Our engineers have meticulously designed every single aspect of the ‘XO’ to create a no-compromise camera platform that offers our customers unrivaled low-noise sensitivity with high frame rates, enabling exciting new techniques and scientific discovery.”

SOPHIA-XO cameras are supported by Princeton Instruments’ renowned 64-bit LightField® imaging and spectroscopy software, available as a system option. LightField provides hundreds of user enhancements, including a powerful built-in math engine to perform live data analysis. LightField also permits direct control from third-party packages such as LabVIEW® (National Instruments), MATLAB® (MathWorks), Python® (PSF), and EPICS synchrotron software.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Automated GPC Sample Prep for Clean Analytical Results

Gel Permeation Chromatography (GPC) is a form of size exclusion chromatography which can be used to 'clean' complex mixtures of large, interfering molecules from samples further used for analytical analyses like HPLC, GC or MS.

Automated GPC Sample Prep for Clean Analytical Results

The expanding role of ultrasonic flowmeters in fluid metering

AZoNetwork speaks to Trevor Foster on the expanding roles of ultrasonic flowmeters. Trevor draws upon over 40 years of using innovative design and production techniques to produce elegant flow metering solutions for organisations around the globe.

The expanding role of ultrasonic flowmeters in fluid metering

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »