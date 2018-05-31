LoRa Alliance™ Announces that Google Cloud Joins as Sponsor Member

The LoRa Alliance™, the global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN™ standard for internet of things (IoT) low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs), announced that Google Cloud has joined as a Sponsor Member. Google Cloud will deliver a morning keynote, titled “Accelerate IoT ROI with data driven insights” during the 10th LoRa Alliance Open House, taking place in Vancouver, Canada, on June 7, 2018.

“Google Cloud joining the LoRa Alliance is a clear signal that LoRaWAN connectivity is gaining strong traction for IoT,” said Donna Moore, CEO and Chairwoman of the LoRa Alliance. “All of the data generated by connected devices will enable new insights to be derived. Google Cloud’s participation in the LoRa Alliance will strengthen our efforts to realize value from this IoT data. It is my honor to welcome Google Cloud to the LoRa Alliance and we look forward to its support to make the value proposition for LoRaWAN even stronger.”

“The vision of the LoRa Alliance around interoperability and openness aligns with our mission to build the world’s most open cloud and enable faster innovation and tighter security,” said Antony Passemard, Head of Product Management for Google Cloud IoT. “With the rapid growth of the LoRaWAN ecosystem, we look forward to contributing to the growth and acceleration of this technology and simplify the process of developing, deploying, and managing IoT solutions.”

The 10th LoRa Alliance Open House is dedicated to the theme of “Achieving Business Value with LoRaWAN,” and a compelling program and member Market Place will showcase members and end users who are realizing a true return on investment using the technology. The Open House will take place June 7, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency in Vancouver, Canada. This engaging and informative program will feature hands-on LoRaWAN 101 sessions with free developer kits for participants; presentations covering technical aspects such as firmware updates over the air (FUOTA) and security integrity, vertical markets, use-cases and customer stories, the value of the certification program, and more. The LoRa Alliance Market Place features a broad selection of ecosystem members showcasing their products and services. The Open House offers an excellent opportunity to network with the LoRa Alliance ecosystem and industry leaders as we focus on how to achieve business value with LoRaWAN. View the full agenda or register now.