ITT Bornemann Launches Hermetically Sealed Twin Screw Pump for Chemical and Petrochemical Sectors

ITT Inc.'s ITT Bornemann, a leader in twin screw pumping technology, today launched the SLW, a hermetically-sealed pump, providing customers with an environmentally-friendly, competitively priced pump.

The product was unveiled via Facebook Live broadcast during the ACHEMA Exhibition and Congress, a triennial world forum for the process industries held in Frankfurt, Germany, June 11-15.

With the SLW pump, the 165-year-old Bornemann brand is able to provide an extensive twin screw industrial pump portfolio to customers in the chemical, oil & gas, tank storage, shipbuilding, power generation and general industrial markets.

Using magnetic coupling, the SLW pump eliminates the need for mechanical seals and complex seal supply systems. This simple and innovative design brings various benefits to customers:

With the sealed chamber, critical media with harmful substances are confined to the pump and not released into the environment

The design allows the two screws to convey the product and transmit the torque

The single-volute design is also compact and requires a small footprint for installation

The product is lubricated with inboard bearings

The less-wear parts design leads to low-maintenance, resulting in high MTBF (mean time between failure) and lower life-cycle cost



"Bornemann has led the development of twin screw pump technology since the 1930s and we are excited that our patent-pending SLW technology will enable customers to handle harmful substances without polluting the environment," said Markus Schwarte, Managing Director of ITT Bornemann GmbH.

The SLW Series pump is designed for various market applications in the chemical and petrochemical markets: