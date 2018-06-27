Increasing Sample Throughput?

PEX Europe are proud to be on hand at the SLAS 2018 laboratory automation conference in Brussels. We will be demonstrating equipment that can be used for various sample preparation techniques such as homogenisation, DNA extraction and extraction of compounds from complex matrices such as foods for downstream analyses. We have equipment that can run from 1 up to 6 deep well micro titre plates simultaneously through to an instrument that can run without operator intervention for 24 hours a day.

The GenoGrinder pictured was developed initially for the processing of seed samples prior to downstream molecular biology analyses. It is an extremely robust workhorse that is relied on heavily in a huge number of laboratories. The flexibility of the GenoGrinder was quickly seen and GenoGrinder is now used in a huge array of sample preparation processes such as QuEChERS a widely used technique for the extraction of pesticides from food samples.

The equipment has been used with a huge range of sample matrices from whole insects, animal and plant tissue, Yeast and animal cells. Very recently it has been used to look at the various pollen that honey bees have been collected.

Should you be lucky enough to be attending SLAS 2018 please come and visit us on stand 107 to discuss ways we can work together. Should you require information on our products you can go directly to our website by clicking on the image of the GenoGrinder.