Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science reveals ExTOPE Connect

Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science Corporation, a Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (TSE: 8036) wholly owned subsidiary engaged in the manufacture and sales of analysis and measuring instruments, today revealed its latest data management and storage service, ExTOPE Connect, for its range of Vulcan and X-MET handheld, and LAB-X500 benchtop industrial analysers.

ExTOPE Connect provides users with real-time access to results from any computer, anywhere when internet connection is available, enabling the management of one instrument or a fleet of instruments effortlessly from one centralised location. With unlimited data storage and back up of results to a cloud service, if any questions should arise later, information is readily available for inspection or an audit trail.

Users of Vulcan and X-MET8000 series of handheld analysers also will have access to Android and iOS ExTOPE Connect apps. Once the analyser is connected to a mobile phone device, results can be shared instantly with text message, email or WhatsApp. Results can also be uploaded to ExTOPE Connect cloud data management and storage service, including photos of samples and measurement results to maintain a centralised repository of results. The app also allows the printing of results and labels when connected to a network printer, making the whole process more efficient.