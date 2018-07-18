Registration Opens for Powder Metallurgy Sintering Seminar

Written by AZoM Jul 18 2018
Registration has opened for one of the powder metallurgy (PM) industry’s most popular programs, the PM Sintering Seminar. The event will be held September 25–26, 2018, at the Penn Stater Conference Center Hotel, State College, Pennsylvania.
Held only every two years, this two-day seminar is meant for industry professionals either new to sintering or with intermediate experience in the industry. Topics covered will include information from basic theory and practices to troubleshooting and how to drive down the costs of sintering.
Learn from industry experts about:
Sintering parts at normal or elevated sintering temperatures
Increasing productivity by reducing rework and scrap
Improving properties of PM parts with sintering
The latest equipment capabilities
Troubleshooting sintering problems
Efficiency in daily sintering operations
Reduced rates are available through August 24
th, 2018. Learn more at www.mpif.org