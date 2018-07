Fresh onto our YouTube channel are translated versions of the popular ‘Introduction to Powders’ and ‘Uniaxial Powder Testing’ animations. We’re delighted to extend their accessibility with versions now available in Italian, German and Japanese. These short videos provide a quick, easy to understand introduction to each topic.

There is also now an animation showing how the Lenterra Drag Force Flow sensor works. This in-line technology for real-time powder measurement uses optical strain gauges to make precise measurements of the local forces associated with the flow of in-process material. Suitable for a range of process monitoring applications it is unaffected by electromagnetic interference, presents no ignition hazard and can operate at elevated temperatures (up to 120°C) - take a look.