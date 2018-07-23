Axiomtek’s New Rugged IP67-rated Embedded System with Higher Performance for Outdoor Critical Applications– eBOX800-511-FL

Axiomtek - a world-renowned leader relentlessly devoted in the research, development and manufacture of series of innovative and reliable industrial computer products of high efficiency – is pleased to unveil the eBOX800-511-FL, a fanless embedded system with IP67-rated housing and M12 connectors for mission-critical environments. This rugged embedded system is powered by the onboard 7th generation Intel® Core™ i5-7300U and Celeron® 3965U (formally codename: Kaby Lake) and comes with one 204-pin DDR4-2133 SO-DIMM slot with system memory up to 16GB. The eBOX800-511-FL is designed for enabling to function in harsh environments with power protection, a wide range operating temperature from -30°C to 60°C, operating shock tolerance up to 3G and 9-36V wide range DC input. Additionally, there are M12 lockable connectors and N-jack type waterproof antenna openings to meet the performance needs for outdoor critical applications such as facility condition monitoring.

Axiomtek's eBOX800-511-FL with high reliability and stability can be installed on Rotary Mining Drill as a collision avoidance system which is 24/7 in operation. The embedded system features fanless operation, wide operating temperatures and rugged housing to enhance the system stability for use in mining. Moreover, the eBOX800-511-FL also can be installed in tank truck or heavy-duty industry as the surveillance application.

"The newest Intel® Core™-based eBOX800-511-FL provides significantly improved computing performance over the previous model, the eBOX800-841-FL. It has a full IP67-rated extruded aluminum and heavy-duty steel case that offers complete protection from water submersion and harmful dust particles for use in a variety of severe projects," said Janney Lee, product manager of Product PM Division at Axiomtek. "Furthermore, the fanless embedded box computer comes in great expansion possibilities, including flexible I/O connectors and two 2 PCI Express Mini Card slots. For enhanced platform security the eBOX800-511-FL provides Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 1.2 support."

The flexible eBOX800-511-FL provides one 2.5” SATA HDD and one optional mSATA to maintain sufficient storage, as well as offers a variety of screw-type M12 connectors including one Gigabit Ethernet port, two USB 2.0 ports, two RS-232/422/485 ports, and one VGA. Also it has and four N-Jack type antenna connectors with waterproof design. This rugged embedded system has passed the CE and FCC Class A certificate. Embedded OS support includes Windows® 10 IoT and Linux.

The high-quality IP67-rated eBOX800-511-FL from Axiomtek will be available at the end of July, 2018. For more product information or pricing, please visit our global website at www.axiomtek.com or contact one of our sales representatives at [email protected]

Advanced Features:

IP67 rated Edge computing for outdoor environment

Intel® Core™ i5-7300U/ Celeron® 3965U onboard

9 ~ 36 VDC wide range power input

-30°C ~ +60°C wide operating temperature range

M12 lockable I/O supported

Quick customized service for mission critical projects