High Temperature Tribology Conference

Access to tribology research deserves more attention than ever. This is largely due to the latest discovery of tribological solutions that can reduce energy consumption, control harmful emission of pollutants, improve quality of life and provide safer society. Such benefits are quite important to be realised in developing countries that are in the process of becoming an industrialized society.

Ducom’s mission is to provide an open access to tribology research activities. In this regard we are organizing a high temperature tribology conference in India. This event is supported and co-organized by several key policy makers funded by the government of India including Indian Institute of Sciences, Atomic Research Centres and Power Corporations.

Click here to register and find out more:

Apart from the free registration and participation we have also organized a free remote live access to the presentations that can be viewed in USA and Europe.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Wear Tester Selection and Why it’s Important

Abrasion tests are typically carried out to predict the wear performance of materials and to investigate the wear mechanisms that occur. The selection of the appropriate test for your application is key to ensure that you get the most from you product and accurate results.

Wear Tester Selection and Why it’s Important

What is Hydrogenation?

Hydrogenation is a chemical reaction between molecular hydrogen and other compounds and elements. Hydrogenation is used in many applications such as the food industry, petrochemical industry and the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry.

What is Hydrogenation?
ROBD2 - Oxygen Breathing Device

ROBD2 - Oxygen Breathing Device

The Environics® Series 6202 Reduced Oxygen Breathing Device 2 is a next-generation system that simulates altitude exposure. The device could be utilized in both research and hypoxia training applications.

From Environics, Inc.

More Content from Ducom

See all content from Ducom