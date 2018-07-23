Access to tribology research deserves more attention than ever. This is largely due to the latest discovery of tribological solutions that can reduce energy consumption, control harmful emission of pollutants, improve quality of life and provide safer society. Such benefits are quite important to be realised in developing countries that are in the process of becoming an industrialized society.

Ducom’s mission is to provide an open access to tribology research activities. In this regard we are organizing a high temperature tribology conference in India. This event is supported and co-organized by several key policy makers funded by the government of India including Indian Institute of Sciences, Atomic Research Centres and Power Corporations.

Apart from the free registration and participation we have also organized a free remote live access to the presentations that can be viewed in USA and Europe.