Restronics to Represent Scienscope Component Counting Technology in Utah and Colorado

Scienscope International, a leading American supplier of cabinet style micro-focus X-ray systems, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Scott White from Restronics as its newest manufacturers’ representative. White will represent Scienscope’s X-ray and component counting technology in the Colorado and Utah territory.

Don Jeka, National Sales and Marketing Manager, Scienscope, commented: “We are pleased to strengthen our X-ray system sales relationship with Restronics and welcome Scott White as our newest representative. Scott has the experience, energy and enthusiasm that will surely make him successful with our component counting systems and our X-ray inspection product line.”

Serving the electronics manufacturing industry for more than 35 years, the Restronics group has locations all over the country. Restronics is a consultative OEM sales rep organization that helps educate its customers to improve their processes and productivity.

For more information about Restronics in this territory email [email protected].

For more information, please email Scienscope at [email protected], call 1-800-216-1800 or visit www.scienscope.com.

