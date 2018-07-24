Perstorp to debottleneck its Capa™ caprolactone derivatives plants at Warrington, UK

Perstorp recently reported that they have made significant progress in ‘future-proofing’ its Capa™ caprolactone monomer plant in Warrington, United Kingdom. The monomer plant will be made more robust to ensure an even more reliable supply for customers around the world.

This investment will also facilitate future debottlenecking to support market growth. Perstorp is building in the capability for the plant to run with a higher capacity, which allows for increased production volumes in the future. In addition, Perstorp is now starting to debottleneck its Capa™ derivatives production units at Warrington, UK to further support customer demand.

“We continue to see strong confidence and demand in the caprolactone market, and in particular for our range of caprolactone derivatives marketed under the names Capa™ Thermoplastics and Capa™ Polyols. In order to provide high quality products and a partnership that strengthens our customers’ businesses, we strive to increase even further the reliability of manufacturing and supply aimed at the market”, says Stephen Lewis, Vice President Business Unit Caprolactones.

“In particular, the strong growth is largely driven by our customers’ recognition of the unique properties and performance advantages of our Capa™ product range. Capa™ Thermoplastics are utilized in diverse application areas such as Adhesives and Sealants, Medical, Bioplastics and Footwear. An increasing demand leads to a strong need to invest in additional capacity, in order to ensure we meet our customer’s future requirements and growth plans in a timely manner”, Stephen Lewis concludes.

™ Trademark of Perstorp Holding AB