AW-Lake Company and KEM Introduce New Flow Transmitter with Digital Signal Processing and Restructured TRICOR Coriolis Product Portfolio

Sister companies AW-LAKE COMPANY and KEM Küppers Elektromechanik GmbH (KEM) announce the expansion of their TRICOR line of Coriolis Mass Flow Meters that now includes both standard and advanced flow meters and the addition of  the TCD 9000 Series Transmitters that incorporate digital signal processing (DSP).

The TCM “CLASSIC” Series meets general industrial requirements out of the box while the TCMP "PRO” Series offers environmentally-hardened units with advanced performance specifications and diagnostic capabilities for operation in challenging environments.

The TCM CLASSIC Series includes:              

  • TCE 8000 transmitters with an easy-to-use interface

  • Economically-priced, standard calibration

  • Optional custom-calibrated meters with high performance specifications

                       

The TCMP PRO Series includes:

  • TCD 9000 transmitters with digital signal processing and advanced diagnostics

  • Applicable for challenging liquid fluid conditions

  • Strong logging and traceability functions

  • Report fraction concentrations of two-part mixtures

  • Flexible I/O configurations 1-4 channels fully configurable with programmable IO options

                               

The new TCD 9000 Series of transmitters offers greater robustness, performance, diagnostics, and connectivity options. With a modern HMI interface and a strong logging functionality, the DSP transmitters provide users with an efficient configuration and analysis tool.

Other significant features of the TCD 9000 Series Transmitters include:

  • Higher flow and density accuracy

  • Improved zero stability

  • Higher immunity against process noise

  • Gas void fraction improvement

  • Extremely fast response

  • Application adaptive filtering

  • Greater temperature stability

  • Sensor checking and troubleshooting wizards

Operating from one universal power supply (24 V to 240 V), the TCD 9000 Series Flow Transmitters feature a large graphical display, SD card connectivity as well as logging and traceability functions. Units are available with direct or remote mounts and Profibus PA, Profibus DP, Modbus, or HART communication protocols. The transmitter is also available with Modbus only communication without display.

The flow transmitters feature a SD card to access internal storage information such as configuration details, calibration protocols and manuals. Operators can also access log data and configure operating parameters via the SD card and change TCD firmware in the field. TCD 9000 Series Transmitters are designed for numerous product certifications and developed for hazardous areas.

“Offering advanced diagnostics, logging and traceability functions, the TCD 9000 Series Flow Transmitters provide for a robust meter solution that addresses broader applications while delivering greater performance. We now offer a scalable meter portfolio to serve our customers’ economic and technical requirements,” explains Marius Merten, TRICOR Coriolis Product Manager.

For more information, visit the website at www.tricorflow.com or contact Marcia Reiff, Marketing Manager, at 800-850-6110, e-mail [email protected]

