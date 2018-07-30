WellPCB Published a Guide on 'What You Need to Know About PCB Soldering Process'

WellPCB, a reliable PCB & PCBA service manufacturer and provider, today published a What You Need To Know About PCB Soldering Process. It has five chapters that cover every detail about soldering process.

Credit: WellPCB

The publication is available on the www.wellpcb.com/blog/pcb-soldering-process section of the company’s website for free. It is a simple guide authored by the WellPCB technical team to help both beginners and professionals have a better understanding of soldering process in PCB Assembly.

“WellPCB is always working on creating and publishing articles and topics that are truly valuable to the customers that can really help customers solve problems. The articles and bits of knowledge which can solve customers’ problems and needs when designing and manufacturing PCBs or seeking PCBA services; this is the value of company’s existence.” said Mr. Hommer, WellPCB General manager.

Among the key subjects on this Soldering Process Guide In PCB Assembly include:

Soldering Definition: It gives a brief introduction and overview of uses of soldering process in PCB Assembly.

Classification and Features of Soldering Process: The section covers three different types of soldering process and briefly describe their respective characteristics and soldering process.

Precautions and Tips Need To Pay Attention To: The section explores all possible precautions and the things need to pay attention to during soldering process in manufacturing and assembling industries or doing it at home.

In addition, the article also covers some other things need to know about soldering process: This section covers some using elements when soldering.

Source: https://www.wellpcb.com/