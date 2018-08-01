Free Powder Flow Seminar in Dettlebach, Germany

Freeman Technology, the powder characterisation specialists, will be hosting a ‘Powder Flow Seminar’ on the 12th September 2018 at the Akzent Hotel Franziskaner in Dettelbach, Germany.

The free one-day event will introduce delegates to the benefits of powder rheology. The seminar will include presentations from Daniel Weber, Product Manager at Freeman Technology, who will provide:

An introduction to understanding powder flow and powder behaviour

An evaluation of uniaxial testing to assess and rank powder flowability

A review of Process Analytical Technology for in-line assessment of powder behaviour

Delegates will also hear from guest speakers, Heiko Sievers, Country Manager for Germany, Micromeritics, who will discuss the influence of particle size, shape, surface area, density and porosity on powder behaviour; and Marcel Langner from the Anhalt University of Applied Sciences, who will look at fluidised bed coating process optimisation.

There will also be an opportunity for delegates to see a demonstration of Freeman Technology’s FT4 Powder Rheometer®.

To access the full agenda please visit the Freeman Technology website.