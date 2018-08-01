Free Powder Flow Seminar in Dettlebach, Germany

Freeman Technology, the powder characterisation specialists, will be hosting a ‘Powder Flow Seminar’ on the 12th September 2018 at the Akzent Hotel Franziskaner in Dettelbach, Germany.

The free one-day event will introduce delegates to the benefits of powder rheology. The seminar will include presentations from Daniel Weber, Product Manager at Freeman Technology, who will provide:

  • An introduction to understanding powder flow and powder behaviour
  • An evaluation of uniaxial testing to assess and rank powder flowability
  • A review of Process Analytical Technology for in-line assessment of powder behaviour

Delegates will also hear from guest speakers, Heiko Sievers, Country Manager for Germany, Micromeritics, who will discuss the influence of particle size, shape, surface area, density and porosity on powder behaviour; and Marcel Langner from the Anhalt University of Applied Sciences, who will look at fluidised bed coating process optimisation.

There will also be an opportunity for delegates to see a demonstration of Freeman Technology’s FT4 Powder Rheometer®.

To access the full agenda please visit the Freeman Technology website.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Nexsa - Unparalleled Sensitivity for Large & Small Area Analysis

Tim Nunney, Marketing Manager at Thermo Fisher Scientific, Surface Analysis & Microanalysis, talks to AZoM about the new Thermo Scientific Nexsa™ XPS system. A high performance XPS instrument with unparalleled sensitivity for large and small area analysis.

Nexsa - Unparalleled Sensitivity for Large & Small Area Analysis
Automated Systems and System Integration from Tinius Olsen

Automated Systems and System Integration from Tinius Olsen

Tinius Olsen has taken a fresh look at how their customers use materials testing machines and software to meet specific needs in the current commercial environment. Accuracy, data rates, resolution, control, calibration, precise adherence to test standards, measurement of uncertainty and traceability are all essential parameters tuned to the highest standards and capabilities in Tinius Olsen testing machines and software.

From Tinius Olsen, Testing Machines and Equipment

More Content from Freeman Technology

See all content from Freeman Technology