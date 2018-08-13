Thermaltronics Adds New Soldering Tip Cartridge Ranges

Thermaltronics, a manufacturer of soldering systems incorporating the unique “Curie Point” Technology, has announced the introduction of two new ranges of tips. For applications demanding high thermal load, Thermaltronics has introduced a Power Plus tip range which has a greater heater mass and faster heat recovery. These tips, while differing in design at the contact point are still compatible with existing soldering hand piece configurations and only marginally different in price to standard tips.

In addition, Thermaltronics has been working to fine tune the range of Micro Fine tips. Through consistent interaction with customers, Thermaltronics has made significant improvements in the range and availability of Micro Fine tips, including those with small wetting areas, suitable for the new miniature circuit boards.

Again, Thermaltronics has been diligent in their design and unlike other soldering iron manufacturers; these new tips are compatible with current hand piece designs.

For more information, please http://www.thermaltronics.com to learn more.

Source: http://www.thermaltronics.com/