PVA brings advanced coating/dispensing equipment to The Battery Show

PVA, a global expert in dispensing, coating and custom automation, will exhibit at The Battery Show, scheduled to take place Sept. 11-13, 2018 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, MI. The company will showcase its PV202K-TCM Cartridge Metering System and Delta 8 Selective Coating / Dispensing System in Booth #1348 and supply Parker Chromerics with a Delta 6 Selective Coating / Dispensing System and 1GPU Hydraulic Metering Pump in Booth #201.

The PV202K-TCM metering system is a cost-effective meter mix system for dispensing two component thermally conductive materials that contain abrasive fillers. The system operates by metering material directly from disposable plastic cartridges via a linear drive. As the drive advances, material is positively displaced to the two-part dispense valve. There are no pumps or seals to wear out providing a low maintenance solution.



The Delta 8 maintains the preferred features of previous workcells, and features a robust overhead three-axis motion platform suitable for inline or batch operations. Improved structural and gantry rigidity have been added for robustness and easier access. Delta 8 has a maximum acceleration of 0.5g, and a footprint 1046 mm x 1270 mm x 2350.9 mm (41.18" x 50.0" x 92.56").

The Delta 6 shares the same features as the Delta 8, but has been designed with a slimmer footprint of 847 x 1136.9 x 1606 mm (33.35 x 44.76 x 63.23"), and a maximum acceleration of 1g.

The PVA-1GPU one-gallon hydraulic metering pump is ideal for dispensing highly abrasive, highly viscous pastes and compounds packaged in one-gallon metal pails. The pump extrudes material from the pail rather than pumping it like a typical reciprocating pump. The extrusion process minimizes shear and maintains material integrity.

For more information, please contact PVA at [email protected] or (518) 371-2684.