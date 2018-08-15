The Influence of Roller Compactor Process Parameters on Granule Properties

Processing powder blends can present several challenges: component powders may be poorly flowing in the process, the blends may be susceptible to segregation, or the formation of agglomerates may affect homogeneity. Granulation is used in a range of industries and applications to combine multiple components of a blend into a more free-flowing, homogenous intermediate product for downstream processing.

It is frequently carried out as a wet process, but the resultant wet mass must be dried and milled to generate a processable product. This can be time consuming and expensive, and in some cases not possible due to chemical and/or thermal degradation of the active ingredient. Dry granulation has significant benefits in terms of both processing and cost reduction, but there is little indication of which process parameters produce optimal granulate quality to achieve interruption free processing and high quality final products.

This application note demonstrates the value of powder rheology as a tool for quantifying the impact of roller compactor process settings. The study shows how the FT4 Powder Rheometer® can be used for fast and effective optimisation of a roll compaction operation.

Please click here to view or download the application note.

