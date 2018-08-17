2-In-1 Industrial PC Power Supply: Simultaneous Power Supply of Mainboard and 24V Peripherals with Only One Power Supply

The new industrial PC PSU BEA-750H from Bicker Elektronik, Donauwörth/Germany, offers in addition to the regular ATX outputs for current mainboards a strong 24VDC output, which can be loaded with up to 7 amps and thus provides enough power to ensure the reliable supply of displays, receipt printers, card readers, coin counters, actuators, sensors and many other possible 24VDC peripherals.

Additional 24VDC output saves space, energy and costs

In this combination "ATX plus additional 24VDC output", the IPC power supply BEA-750H is unique on the market. For applications with additional 24VDC peripherals, Bicker Elektronik offers an optimal solution for supplying all components with just one power supply. The saving of another AC/DC power supply for 24VDC not only reduces costs and allows space-saving system design, but also facilitates the optimization of EMC properties and leakage currents of the application. Possible fields of application are industrial applications, gaming systems, POS / POI applications, self-service terminals, etc.

Base load free operation and compatibility with current mainboards

The energy-saving power supply design of the BEA-750H achieves high efficiency of up to 91% with 80PLUS® Gold specification. All ATX outputs (-5V, +3.3V, +5V, +12V, +12V, -12V and +5Vsb) and the +24VDC output need no base load. This ensures the compatibility with latest generation mainboards (Intel® Skylake, Kaby Lake and Coffee Lake) and their special power saving and deep sleep modes.

Industrial-grade power for high-performance computer systems

With a power of 500 watts, the BEA-750H supplies high-performance computer systems and dedicated graphics cards with high energy requirements. The very robust IPC power supply with an extended working temperature range of -10°C to +70°C is ideally suited for 24/7 continuous operation in industrial environments. The high quality is based on the consistent use of industrial grade components and the continuous enhancement of the converter technology with regard to energy efficiency and resistance. For example, Japanese brand capacitors of +105°C rating significantly increase the life of the power supply - even at high operating temperatures. Mechanically, the FR4 board material used has a significantly higher dimensional stability. The through-hole plating of the printed circuit board ensures long-lasting and stable solder connections under shock and vibration (IEC60068-2-64). A safety bracket secures the AC power cord plug into the PSU input jack, preventing it from being pulled out accidentally. The matching 3-pin AC power cable X1-132 with IEC connector is available as an optional accessory.

Wide range input for international use

On the input side, the BEA-750H switching power supply has a wide-range input 90 to 264 VAC (47 - 63 Hz) with active power factor correction (PFC) and is certified to IEC/EN/UL60950-1 and CCC. Due to the very good electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) the BEA-750H fulfills the stricter class B of EN55032. Optimized thermal airflow management ensures the efficient and safe operation of the PS/2 ATX power supply. The double-ball bearing brand fan is particularly quiet and additionally equipped with a tacho signal monitoring, which ensures the correct operation of the fan at any time. At the precisely regulated outputs, the standard integrated short-circuit, overcurrent and overvoltage protection functions assure additional operational safety.

Long-term availability and value-added services

The company Bicker Elektronik grants a three-year warranty on the BEA-750H, as well as a long-term availability of at least 5 years. In addition, Bicker Elektronik offers comprehensive value added services, especially for system developers. These include personal on-site consulting during the design-in process by experienced sales engineers and subsequent project support by the sales, development and service team of Bicker Elektronik. As part of the Power+Board program, Bicker Elektronik customers receive tested and perfectly matched bundles of industrial-quality power supplies, mainboards and accessories. On request, the specialists from Bicker Elektronik realize customer-specific special solutions and also offer extensive laboratory and measuring services for complete customer systems.

Bicker BEA-750H

All product features at a glance

Powerful 2-in-1 Industrial PC Power Supply (500 Watt)

Additional +24 VDC output (7A)

High-efficiency power supply design

Efficiency up to 91% (80PLUS ® Gold specification)

Gold specification) Safe supply of dedicated graphics cards

Increased immunity to interference

No base load required

ErP Lot 6 2013 ready

Temperature controlled and quiet fan

Wide temperature range -10...+70 °C

High reliability

High quality components

Suitable for 24/7 continuous operation

Long-term availability at least 5 years

3 years warranty

Direct link to product BEA-750H: https://www.bicker.de/index.php/eng/Products/Industrial-PC-PSUs/AC-input/BEA-750H

Source: https://www.bicker.de/index.php/eng/content/view/full/2