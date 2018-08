KNAUER launched a single quadrupole mass spectrometer. With the KNAUER 4000 MiD® the Berlin-based company expands their preparative HPLC portfolio to the field of mass directed purification. The usage of mass spectrometry in the preparative HPLC enables the collection of target molecules according to their molecular mass.

Natural products, pharmaceuticals, and other small organic molecules can be purified in a time- and cost-saving manner. The KNAUER 4000 MiD covers a mass range of 50 to 800 m/z. Due to the integrated vacuum system, the 4000 MiD has a very small footprint and can be operated in laboratories with limited space. Together with the MiDas™ automated sampling unit, the 4000 MiD enables high-throughput preparative HPLC. The AZURA® prep LC for mass directed fractionation is controled with ClarityChrom®, an easy-to-use chromatography data system for workstations.