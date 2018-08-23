Virtual Industries’ Stealth-Vac Elite Kit Provides High Performance Levels

Virtual Industries Inc., a leading supplier of manual vacuum handling solutions, features a product line of hand tools that replaces tweezers or other gripping means for many applications. The STEALTH-VAC ELITE operates directly on 30 to 50 psi filtered compressed air or nitrogen. The normally closed STEALTH-VAC ELITE vacuum pen contains a whisper-quiet venturi vacuum generator that is activated only when the control button is depressed. This helps conserve factory-compressed air when the tool is not in use. The vacuum level can be controlled by adjusting the input pressure.

With a 50 psi input, the vacuum level is 21 InHg with 2 lpm of free air flow. At 30 psi input, the vacuum level is 18 InHg with 1.75 lpm of free air flow and at 10 psi input, the vacuum level is 3 InHg with 0.75 lpm of free air flow.

The normally closed STEALTH-VAC ELITE Kit is supplied with the following:

Set of nine vacuum tips #VCS-9-B

6 ft of 1/16" air hose

1/8 NPT to 1/16" barb adaptor for the supply line

Vacuum-generating handle and a VMB-3 holder for the wand.

