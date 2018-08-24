Indium Corporation Features WS-446HF Flip-Chip and WS-823 Ball-Attach Fluxes at SEMICON Taiwan

Indium Corporation will feature its Flip-Chip Flux WS-446HF and Ball Attach Flux WS-823 at SEMICON Taiwan 2018 Sept. 5-7 in Taipei, Taiwan.

Indium Corporation’s WS-446HF is a water-soluble, halogen-free flip-chip dipping flux with an activator system powerful enough to promote wetting on the most demanding surfaces; from solder-on-pad (SoP) to standard and embedded trace substrates (ETS) and flip-chip on leadframe applications. WS-446HF provides uniform dipping performance over extended periods of time. It also exhibits tackiness that is suitable for holding large die in place during assembly.

WS-823 is a water-soluble, halogen-free ball-attach flux designed for use in pin transfer and printing applications for ball attachment to substrates (BGA manufacturing). WS-823 has an activator system powerful enough to promote wetting on the most demanding substrate metallizations, such as copper OSP. WS-823 is cleanable with just DI water only.

From water-soluble and ultra-low/near-zero residue no-clean flip-chip fluxes to system-in-package (SiP) water-soluble and no-clean solder pastes, Indium Corporation has an industry-proven portfolio of products that meet the current and evolving challenges encountered in fine-pitch SiP and Heterogeneous Integration applications.

For more information on Indium Corporation's materials for SiP, visit www.indium.com/SiP

