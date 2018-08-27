Combined Humidity Calibration ranges from Michell and Rotronic at IMEKO 2018

Michell and Rotronic have been working together as part of the Process Sensing Technologies Group for little over a year and already their shared industry experience and combined product range are benefiting customers. Together, Michell and Rotronic offer the most comprehensive range of humidity and dew-point calibration equipment on the market today.

A package such as the Rotronic HygroGen2 humidity generator with the Michell S8000 Remote chilled mirror reference hygrometer delivers a simple and affordable method to carry out traceable & accredited calibrations on any brand of humidity probe in-house and on-site.

The Rotronic HygroGen2 has defined the standard for portable and laboratory humidity and temperature calibrations. It rapidly generates stable temperature and humidity conditions for calibrating up to 6 probes simultaneously. The larger HygroGen2 XL version features a 17-litre working volume allowing for the calibration of multiple instruments including larger devices.

With the Michell S8000 Remote chilled mirror hygrometer as an external reference, the HygroGen2 is able to provide calibrations traceable to national standards and accredited calibrations within ISO17025 laboratories. The upgraded hygrometer gives virtually drift-free measurements of humidity down to -40 °C dew point, with an accuracy of ±0.1 °C dp. It is also small and easily transportable.

