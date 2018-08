The demand for a high accuracy, compact XYZR stages is met with IntelLIDrives technologies that address the unique needs of scanning microscopy, wafer and printed circuit board inspection, automated assembly and wide range of specimens and samples scanning in many types of imaging techniques and micro-machining applications.

Very precise fine positioning and control is easily achieved through the combination of a stable closed-loop control system and an associated joystick option. These stages can be motorized with stepper motors and brush-less servo motors with encoders

Optional high-resolution, non-contact linear encoder is available. This non-contact encoder offers exceptional repeatability and stability over a range of operating conditions. Both digital and analog output versions are available with resolutions in sub-micron range.

Source: http://www.intellidrives.com/