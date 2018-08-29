Want to know what our customers have said about us?

Customer feedback is very important to us at Freeman Technology.

"The delivery of the instrument was perfect in every way. The instrument is very well designed and seems extremely robust and user friendly. But most important is the brilliant user interfacing of the system software. I've never ever had any experience with any other instrument that was so positive as with the FT4 Powder Tester. The Freeman Technology FT4 powder tester makes my days. In the pharmaceutical industry, powder characterization is often limited by the availability of rather small quantities of powder. Since a large portion of the pharmaceutical powders demonstrate a cohesive tendency, special attention needs to be paid to the design of any piece of powder characterization equipment. Seen from this perspective, the Freeman Technology FT4 powder tester has demonstrated to be my perfect partner in the powder characterization lab. Its design, functioning and user interfacing are extremely well thought of, and its analytical performance is truly superb. Moreover, at Freeman Technology a team of experts is always available for any immediate scientific and technical support. Having an FT4 powder tester on the lab, I just wonder now how in the world I ever could have worked without it. (Dr Arjen Tinke, Principal Scientist - Powder Characterisation, Janssen Research & Development)

