Want to know what our customers have said about us?

Customer feedback is very important to us at Freeman Technology.

"The delivery of the instrument was perfect in every way. The instrument is very well designed and seems extremely robust and user friendly. But most important is the brilliant user interfacing of the system software. I've never ever had any experience with any other instrument that was so positive as with the FT4 Powder Tester. The Freeman Technology FT4 powder tester makes my days. In the pharmaceutical industry, powder characterization is often limited by the availability of rather small quantities of powder. Since a large portion of the pharmaceutical powders demonstrate a cohesive tendency, special attention needs to be paid to the design of any piece of powder characterization equipment. Seen from this perspective, the Freeman Technology FT4 powder tester has demonstrated to be my perfect partner in the powder characterization lab. Its design, functioning and user interfacing are extremely well thought of, and its analytical performance is truly superb. Moreover, at Freeman Technology a team of experts is always available for any immediate scientific and technical support. Having an FT4 powder tester on the lab, I just wonder now how in the world I ever could have worked without it. (Dr Arjen Tinke, Principal Scientist - Powder Characterisation, Janssen Research & Development)

To see what our customers have said about our technology and the support we provide visit our testimonials page.

www.freemantech.co.uk/_testimonials/

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

OIM Analysis for EBSD Mapping

Orientation Imaging Microscopy (OIM) is a technique based on the automated collection and analysis of Electron Backscatter Diffraction (EBSD) patterns. It is a powerful characterization and analysis tool which enables researchers to better understand and evaluate the microstructure of materials.

OIM Analysis for EBSD Mapping

Vacuum Oxygen Decarburization (VOD)

Industrial procedure, VOD, guarantees the quality of stainless steel, depending on rapid and accurate measurements of stream components throughout the process. MAX300-RTG™ Industrial Process Mass Spectrometer is ideal for this application, with fast and reliable measurements which can be customized.

From Extrel CMS, LLC

More Content from Freeman Technology

See all content from Freeman Technology