Quint Power Din-Mount Power Supplies in Stock at RS Components, with Dynamic Boost for High Starting-Current Loads

RS Components (RS), the trading brand of Electrocomponents plc, a global multi-channel distributor, is stocking the latest Phoenix Contact Quint Power DIN-rail power supplies, giving easy access to the innovative features and flexibility of these space-saving PSUs.

The 4th generation of Quint Power covers power ratings up to 100W, with 24V output voltage and 1.3A, 2.5A, and 3.8A nominal current ratings. They are the first members of the Quint Power family below 100W to feature Phoenix Contact’s dynamic boost technology, which can supply up to 200% of nominal maximum current for up to five seconds to start loads that place high short-term initial demand.

In addition, the 1.3A and 2.5A models also support static boost that allows 25% over-current at any time for five seconds, to handle short-term peaks.

Further value-added features include preventive function monitoring, which warns of critical operating states before errors occur, and configurable signalling of DC OK or selectable power thresholds that let users adapt output-parameter monitoring to suit the application. The wide AC input range of 85V-264V, and DC range of 88V-350V, gives flexibility to power the units from various sources, such as the main AC line in any geographical market, or a DC bus, battery bank, or industrial power supply.

The Quint Power power supplies have an ambient operating-temperature range of -25°C to 70°C, allowing use in a wide variety of environments. Their slim and flat 90mm-high design saves space inside enclosures, while efficiency of up to 93.7% prevents excessive heat and helps cut energy consumption.

The Phoenix Contact Quint Power DIN-rail power supplies are shipping now from RS in the EMEA and Asia Pacific regions.

Source: http://www.rs-online.com/

