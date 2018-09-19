RS Components Offers Market’s Widest XP Power Product Range

RS Components (RS), the trading brand of Electrocomponents plc, a global multi-channel distributor, has introduced the XP Power QSB Series of DC-DC converters, giving RS the broadest range of power supplies from XP Power on the market. Designed for applications including signal processing, telecoms, networking and industrial systems, the new QSB Series delivers a stabilised output at a range of standard voltages between 3.3 V and 48 V, at power levels of 75 W to 600 W.

The QSB Series accepts a wide range of input voltages, typically provided from a battery. Input ranges for most models are 2:1 or 4:1, including 18–36 or 9–36 VDC (24 V nominal) and 36–75 or 18–75 VDC (48 V nominal). However, the 150 W QSB15048W models offer a wider 8:1 input range, accepting anything from 9 V to 75 V.

Power conversion efficiency is high: typically between 86% and 93% depending on model. High power densities of up to 123.0 W/in3 are achieved. Modules can be connected in parallel for higher power requirements.

All QSB Series power converters provide 1500 VDC isolation, with isolation resistance of 107 Ω or 109 Ω and isolation capacitance ranging from 100 pF to 4000 pF. All provide remote on/off functions, and all except QSB15048W models include remote sense, compensating up to 10% of nominal output voltage.

QSB converters are available in baseplate cooled packages with industry standard footprints — including ½ brick and full brick formats. They can operate over a wide temperature range from –40°C to +100°C. Over-voltage, over-current and over-temperature protection are provided.

Each unit carries a three-year warranty.

The XP Power QSB Series is shipping now from RS in the EMEA and Asia Pacific regions.

