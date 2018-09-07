RS Components Introduces New Wireless Accessory for Use with Peltor Earmuffs to Enable Clear Communication in Noisy Environments

RS Components (RS), the trading brand of Electrocomponents plc, a global multi-channel distributor, has announced availability of the new PELTOR- wireless communication accessory from 3M, ( https://hken.rs-online.com/web/p/products/1745526/ ) the science-based technology company, to aid easy communication for those who are working in very noisy environments. The new device incorporates Bluetooth wireless communication technology and is designed for use with the PELTOR X series earmuffs – also available from RS – to enable communication via a mobile phone.

The product offers numerous advantages for those working in hazardous noisy environments, enabling clear hands-free communication without compromising safety. It allows workers to make and receive important calls without having to leave the site or remove their hearing protection, and to communicate via the simple push of a button with colleagues also on site.

The PELTOR wireless accessory, which meets ingress protection rating (IP54) for use in harsh environments, simply snaps into place in between the headset and the earmuff cushion of an X series earmuff. Key specifications include: a noise-cancelling microphone; one-button operation; talk/streaming time of approximately eight hours; standby time of approximately 250h; and charging time of approximately 3h.

Noise induced hearing damage is irreversible and a real health concern in the modern world, not only in the workplace but also in certain leisure activities such as motor racing and rock concerts, for example. In recognising this health hazard, hearing protectors are now redefined as Harmful Noise under the new PPE Regulation (EU) 2016/425 which came into force on 21 April 2018 and elevated from category II to category III, the same level of high-risk categorisation such as respiratory protection and fall protection. The new PPE Regulation outlines the role of economic operators including manufacturers and distributors, for example, in helping ensure the products are continuously monitored for compliance.

Guidance on ensuring hearing protection is fit for purpose can be found in 3M’s product documentation.

The PELTOR Bluetooth wireless communication accessory and the X series earmuffs from 3M are now shipping from RS in the EMEA and Asia Pacific regions.

Source: https://uk.rs-online.com/web/