Indium Corporation to Feature Fine Feature Solder Paste for Mobile Assembly at Productronica India

Indium Corporation will feature Indium11.8HF-SPR Solder Paste – a new no-clean, Pb-free solder paste designed to meet the current and future fine feature printing requirements of mobile manufacturers – at Productronica India 2018, Sept. 26-28 in Bengaluru, India.
Indium11.8HF-SPR specifically addresses customers’ needs for a high performance solder paste with Type 5 powder. This new solder paste delivers unprecedented stencil print transfer efficiency on the broadest range of processes, while maintaining industry-leading reflow performance.
Indium11.8HF-SPR benefits:
- Halogen-free per IEC 61249-2-21 test method EN14582
- High-transfer efficiency through small apertures
(≤ 0.66AR)
- Long stencil life (>12 hours)
- Eliminates hot and cold slump to inhibit bridging and solder beading defects
- Avoids the potential for HIP and graping defects with a unique oxidation barrier
- Reflows in both air and nitrogen
Indium Corporation and MEL Systems and Services Ltd. (MELSS) will share a booth in Hall 3, Booth PA15.
Source: http://www.indium.com/