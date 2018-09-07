Posted in | Business | Adhesives and Sealants

Indium Corporation to Feature Fine Feature Solder Paste for Mobile Assembly at Productronica India

Indium Corporation will feature Indium11.8HF-SPR Solder Paste – a new no-clean, Pb-free solder paste designed to meet the current and future fine feature printing requirements of mobile manufacturers – at Productronica India 2018, Sept. 26-28 in Bengaluru, India.

Indium11.8HF-SPR specifically addresses customers’ needs for a high performance solder paste with Type 5 powder. This new solder paste delivers unprecedented stencil print transfer efficiency on the broadest range of processes, while maintaining industry-leading reflow performance.

Indium11.8HF-SPR benefits:

  • Halogen-free per IEC 61249-2-21 test method EN14582
  • High-transfer efficiency through small apertures
    (≤ 0.66AR)
  • Long stencil life (>12 hours)
  • Eliminates hot and cold slump to inhibit bridging and solder beading defects
  • Avoids the potential for HIP and graping defects with a unique oxidation barrier
  • Reflows in both air and nitrogen

Indium Corporation and MEL Systems and Services Ltd. (MELSS) will share a booth in Hall 3, Booth PA15.

Source: http://www.indium.com/

