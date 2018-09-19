Scienscope to Present at Restronics Northern Cali Technology Showcase

Scienscope International, a leading American supplier of cabinet style micro-focus X-ray systems, announces that Don Jeka will present at the Restronics Northern California Technology Showcase, scheduled to take place Wednesday, September 19, 2018 at the Embassy Suites in Milpitas, CA. Jeka will present: “How accurate Component Counting Can Improve Inventory Management and Save Time and Money in the Production Environment.”

Don Jeka, National Sales & Marketing Manager for Scienscope’s X-ray Division.

The benefits of accurate component inventory numbers go well beyond simply knowing what you have in stock. In this presentation, both the obvious and quantifiable tangible benefits of maintaining accurate inventory controls are combined with the less-obvious intangible benefits, creating a compelling portrait of why component counting using X-ray technology is becoming the preferred solution to an old problem.

Jeka is the National Sales & Marketing Manager for Scienscope’s X-ray Division. He is a sales and marketing veteran with more than 30 years of sales experience including 15 years selling capital equipment, and developing and managing distribution and sales. Jeka is proficient in all aspects of business from owning/running a multimillion dollar company.

