New MPIF Standard 35—Metal Injection Molding Materials Standards Released

The 2018 edition of Metal Powder Industries Federation’s (MPIF) Standard 35-MIM – Materials Standards for Metal Injection Molded Parts has been released. This standard is a must-have document and provides the design and materials engineer with the latest engineering property data and information available in order to specify materials for components made by the metal injection molding (MIM) process.

Each user-friendly section of the standard is clearly distinguished by easy-to-read data tables (Inch-Pound and SI units) and provides explanatory information for each material listed.

Revised and expanded, this standard was developed by the metal injection molding (MIM) commercial parts manufacturing industry and includes new data for low alloy steels, MIM-4605 (HIP’D quenched & tempered) and stainless steels, MIM-17-4 PH (H975), and MIM-17-4 PH (H1025).

This standard does not apply to materials for PM structural parts (SP), PM self-lubricating bearings (SLB), or powder forged (PF) products which are covered in separate editions of MPIF Standard 35.

