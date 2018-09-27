ElingKlinger Engineered Plastics – Exhibition Debut at Advanced Engineering 2018

In order to share their material technology and manufacturing capabilities to a wider UK audience, plastics manufacturer and solution specialist ElringKlinger - Engineered Plastics will be showcasing it’s range of high performance compounds and finished products at this year’s Advanced Engineered exhibition.

ElringKlinger – Engineered Plastics is a subsidiary of the multinational company, ElringKlinger AG. Experts in the design and manufacture of fluoropolymer materials, the company manufactures finished and semi-finished products for most major markets including Aerospace, Medical, Automotive, Industrial and Energy. With in-house material production and the ability to produce high volume components and items up to 3000 mm diameter, ElringKlinger has the unique capability to provide standard and custom product solutions to a broad range of customers.

For over 6 decades, Elringklinger Engineered Plastics has been a strong technology partner to a loyal and growing number of customers. Their ambition, to help customers produce products or operate equipment that is quieter, faster, last longer or runs with greater efficiency than was previously thought possible. With a strong pedigree developing unique fluoro polymer (PTFE) materials and bespoke solutions, ElringKlinger Engineered Plastics works in close partnership with their customers to develop systems that are ideally aligned to the final application to produce a ‘no-compromise’ level of performance.

New for 2018 will be the presentation of their Polytetraflonᵀᴹ and Moldflonᵀᴹ range of materials. The latter of which is a unique melt processible fluoropolymer which can be injection molded or extruded bringing an enhanced range of mechanical properties which are ideally suited to both high volume and batch production.

