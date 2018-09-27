A NEW PAT FOR WET GRANULATION

Over the past decade the symbiotic nature of Quality by Design (QbD) and Process Analytical Technology (PAT) has become clear. In the simplest of terms QbD systematically identifies what must be measured, and controlled, while PAT provides the necessary measurements, in the required timeframe. Wet granulation, and more specifically high shear wet granulation (HSWG), is a valuable process for the pharmaceutical industry, particularly for the preparation of tableting blends, but it remains challenging from this perspective. There is still debate over what can be most usefully measured and consequently the most appropriate PAT.

Our latest whitepaper, featured in Pharmaceutical Technology, demonstrates the value of dynamic powder flow measurements for the development and optimisation of wet granulation processes, drawing on data from two experimental studies. It shows how:

  • the FT4 Powder Rheometer® can be used to measure granule properties that correlate directly with the Critical Quality Attributes (CQAs) of tablets.
  • the Lenterra Flow Sensor system, a new PAT for real-time measurement, enables complementary, continuous in-line monitoring.

Used together these technologies present an integrated solution for HSWG monitoring and control.

To access your copy please visit the Pharmaceutical Technology website.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Innovations in Self-Healing Materials

There is a lot of potential benefit for industry to have self-healing materials, particularly because the key benefits at the top of the pyramid would be that it leads to a longer lifecycle of the material.

Innovations in Self-Healing Materials
Software for Thin Film Analysis - TFCompanion

Software for Thin Film Analysis - TFCompanion

To measure various properties of optical thin film, researchers are required to indirectly measure the optical response which is directly attributed to various factors such as the reflectivity of the film, transmittance or ellipsometry parameters, rather than the properties associated with the filmstack.

From SemiconSoft

More Content from Freeman Technology

See all content from Freeman Technology