Morgan Advanced Materials Shortens Lead Time on Braze Alloys Solutions

Morgan Advanced Materials, the global leader in materials manufacturing, has significantly improved its braze alloys service in the US. The move comes to support customers requiring mission critical components for aerospace, medical and industrial applications.

Morgan’s Braze Alloys business manufactures braze alloys in configurations that are specific to customers’ requirements. A large number of assemblies that are made using Morgan materials are designed to tight specifications, while the alloys themselves can be developed to suit requirements.

Many applications of braze alloys are used in research and development projects and information and data is needed quickly for small-run orders. To facilitate this urgency from contract braze houses, Morgan has created a dedicated resource to handle these inquiries, while reducing lead times on commonly used alloys.

The FTSE 250 company can provide precious and non-precious braze alloys, pre-sintered preforms (PSPs), and braze inhibitors like Stopyt, that prevent the unwanted flow of molten brazing filler metals.

One of Morgan’s strongest competencies is its superior materials research and development. This is a key reason for why our braze alloys are so popular and trusted. We’re keen to continue delivering our knowledge and our braze alloys in as quick a timeframe as possible. This has seen us reduce our lead times on some of the most common braze alloy products, including our popular Nioro alloys, as well as aluminium-copper alloys and copper-silver alloys. We’re now aiming for a three-day turnaround on any product across the whole of the US. Adam Ebert, Business Development Manager, Morgan Advanced Materials - Braze Alloys

As well as improving lead times, Morgan has also streamlined its IT system, including its quotation processes. This includes a new dedicated email and phone line system, especially set up to deal with urgent requirements. Even if the customer service system is down, there are now back-ups in place that ensures there is no loss of service.

One of the things we pride ourselves on is customer service. We now work with all our customers to develop quotation response times and our inventory management for them. To do this, our continuous improvement team has standardized steps in the customer services processes and have eliminated bottlenecks in our system. This has resulted in a reduction in average quotation time from over 25 hours down to less than 18 hours. Adam Ebert, Business Development Manager, Morgan Advanced Materials - Braze Alloys

Central to the continued development of Morgan’s braze alloys offering is its Metals and Joining Center of Excellence (CoE), located in Hayward, California. The facility is focused on delivering new material science and process solutions and was launched in October 2017.

The research center is Morgan’s latest addition to its growing international network of cutting-edge materials research facilities, joining its already established CoEs in the UK; Insulating Fiber and Structural Ceramics facilities. Morgan plans to invest four per cent of its sales back into research and development over the next four years.

For more about Morgan Advanced Materials and its Braze Alloys business, visit http://www.morganbrazealloys.com/