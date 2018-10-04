Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science Releases Accessible New Addition to its X-MET 8000 Analyser Range

Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science Corporation (Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science), a Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation wholly owned subsidiary engaged in the manufacture and sales of analysis and measuring instruments, has introduced a new entry-level handheld X-ray fluorescence (XRF) X-MET8000 Smart model to offer users a more competitively priced package for the trusted X-MET brand.

With best in class performance, thanks to its large area SDD detector, the new model will allow users to pick up to three calibrations: Alloy FP, Aluminum FP and Precious FP. The instrument will come with a shield window as standard to protect the instrument from sharp objects, one battery that allows a full day’s operation (10-12 hours), and a power supply. Users can purchase additional accessories as needed.

The X-MET8000 Smart delivers rapid and reliable analysis and alloy identification, with over 1,600 grades in the built-in library and the most comprehensive metals database as an option post purchase. Robust in design, it’s IP54 and MIL-STD-810G standard compliant, just like all the analysers in the X-MET8000 range used by thousands of businesses around the world. Users also get access to advanced data management with ExTOPE Connect including mobile phone app, cloud service for instant data sharing and secure storage.