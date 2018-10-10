Picosun launches new PicoMEDICAL™ solutions specially targeted for healthcare industries

Picosun Group, a leading, global provider of ALD (Atomic Layer Deposition) thin film coating technology, strengthens its position in the healthcare market with new PicoMEDICAL™ solutions specially developed for the needs of medical device manufacturers.

ALD technology has the potential to disrupt the whole field of healthcare industries. Ultra-thin, biocompatible and bioactive ALD films manufactured with Picosun’s production ALD equipment already encapsulate surgical implants and improve their adhesion to bone. This speeds up the healing process and protects the patient from possible metal ion leakage from the implant into the body. In pharmaceutical industries, Picosun’s powder ALD technology is used to functionalize the surface of drug particles for controlled drug delivery.

And, this is only the beginning. “Remote healthcare” solutions rely on various wearable or implantable microelectronic sensors that monitor physiological functions. Advanced neurological and cardiological treatments utilize implantable probes equipped with sophisticated, miniature electronics. All these devices require a reliable method to protect the implanted parts from corrosion caused by body fluids, and the patient from the rejection reaction caused by an “alien” object in the body. As several ALD materials are intrinsically biocompatible, and as the ALD method creates the highest quality coatings that form always pinhole-free, conformal, uniform and hermetic encapsulation around the coated object, ALD finds uses in all sectors of medical industries and offers atomic level precise solutions to various challenges medical equipment manufacturers are now facing.

As the leading AGILE ALD™ solutions provider, Picosun has now launched a product family specially targeted for medical industries. Based on the company’s existing – and reliability-proven for years in the extremely quality-conscious semiconductor manufacturing – product portfolio, these PicoMEDICAL™ solutions combine the ALD process, equipment, services and support into complete turn-key packages ideal to be implemented into the manufacturing process flows even in the industries that are still new to ALD.

“As the inventors and pioneers of ALD, we at Picosun have the most extensive know-how to take ALD to new application areas. Our aim is to utilize ALD to improve the quality of life for all of us, so healthcare industries, such as orthopedic and dental implants, implantable sensors, neural stimulators, and stents manufacturing, are our next big target market. Our in-depth knowledge and understanding of ALD, and our comprehensive selection of not only equipment but full-scale technology consultancy and service products makes us the ideal strategic partner for all medical equipment manufacturers who need a revolutionary solution to keep spearheading their industries,” summarizes Dr. Jani Kivioja, CTO of the Picosun Group.

Picosun provides the most advanced ALD thin film coating technology to enable the industrial leap into the future, with turn-key production solutions and unmatched expertise in the field. Today, PICOSUN™ ALD equipment are in daily manufacturing use in numerous major industries around the world. Picosun is based in Finland, with subsidiaries in Europe, North America, Singapore, Taiwan, China, and Japan, and a world-wide sales and support network.

