Latest XRF Analysers Available for Rent

Responding to customer demand from a wide variety of sectors, Ashtead Technology has added additional Niton XL3t GOLDD+ XRF Analysers to its rental fleet of test and inspection equipment. “This instrument was chosen because of its advanced capabilities,” comments Ashtead’s NDT Market Manager Steve Drake. “The XL3t is able to measure a broad spectrum of elements and most exotic alloys, stainless steels, low alloy steels, and many other alloys. This makes it ideal for rental because it is well suited to a wide variety of applications.”

Niton-XL3t-GOLD_fleet

Portable XRF analysers are used to measure metal content quickly and simply in applications such as recycling, manufacturing quality control (incoming and outgoing), mining and exploration, contaminated land and positive material identification (PMI) in oil, gas, petrochemical and power plants. They are also used to test lead in paint and metals in toys and consumer goods, as well as analysing materials such as bauxite and slag. Additionally, they are employed in niche applications such as precious metals exploration and the determination of metals in spent automotive catalytic converters.

GOLDD technology (Geometrically Optimized Large Drift Detector) represents one of the most significant improvements to XRF analysis, delivering dramatic performance enhancements, including sensitivity, speed and precision. Users are therefore able to undertake laboratory-grade measurements. Battery powered and weighing just 1.6Kg, the XL3t is able to measure up to 30 elements, including light elements (Mg to S) without the use of helium or vacuum assistance, and heavy elements (Mo to Ba).

An integrated camera makes it possible to store photographs of the measurement area with the data, and a tilting, colour, touch-screen, combined with the ability to store over 10,000 readings, makes the instrument quick and easy to use in the field.

Source: https://www.ashtead-technology.com/