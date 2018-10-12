Forsee Power Provides Car Makers with High-Fidelity Battery Systems for eCall Emergency Call Systems

The Forsee Power Group, a French expert in smart battery systems for the electromobility market, is unveiling its battery solution dedicated to eCall, the European automatic emergency call system, at the Paris Motor Show.

A connected presence in the car

Armed with the most complete range of batteries for the transport markets (buses, trains, boats, scooters), Forsee Power counts the automotive industry as a new sector for development with emergency batteries dedicated to the innovative eCall connected system.

The eCall initiative aims to deploy an alert system, installed in all new vehicles since April 2018 that triggers a manual call (via the SOS button) or automatically phone 112.

What is the role of the Forsee Power battery system integrated into the eCall device?

All the technical and technological devices found in cars operate thanks to the energy generated by the vehicle’s main power supply. However, in the event of a major accident, the vehicle’s power supply is likely to be damaged (malfunction of the main battery and/ or alternator). This results in all features no longer operating.

That's when the Forsee Power lithiumion batteries fitted in the alert device take over as backup batteries. They make it possible to guarantee the power supply of the eCall system and consequently:

send GPS location data to emergency services

establish phone communication with the vehicle

send the vehicle’s diagnostic data (airbag trigger, side or frontal crash etc.) to speed up victims’ assistance.

According to European Commission estimates, the eCall system could reduce emergency response times in urban areas by 40% and in rural environments by 50%.

“We are proud to present the automotive market with this new battery offering for eCall systems, which will become essential for the safety and comfort of end users. Our presence at the Paris Motor Show is an excellent opportunity to reach a new target of potential customers and to share this offering that is perfectly tailored to meet the new challenges relating to connected cars,” said Frederik Baudrier, Director of the Forsee Power Smart Life Division.

5G infotainment system embedded in the vehicle

Forsee Power also supplies batteries for infotainment systems embedded in vehicles, which broadcast content entertainment and information content. Indeed, with the widespread introduction of 5G in 2020, future IVI systems will feature the management and playback of audio content, navigation use, access to entertainment, the eCall function and enable drivers to listen to text messages received. The eCall system, now integrated into a more global device, will always be able to fulfil its emergency alert role even if the vehicle’s main power supply fails.

Hervé Méjécase, Automotive Key-Account Manager in charge of eCall batteries, will be on the Forsee Power stand at the Paris Motor Show (stand A10, hall 2.2) on 10 October to present the eCall batteries and answer all your questions. Phone interviews can also be arranged.

About Forsee Power

Forsee Power is an industrial Group specializing in smart battery systems for electric transport (road, rail, marine) as well as portable and mobile equipment (scooter, medtech, robotics).

As a major commercial and industrial player in Europe, China and North America, the Group designs, assembles and supplies energy management systems based on the most robust cells on the market as well as provides installation, commissioning and on-site or remote maintenance. With its modular solutions, Forsee Power guarantees that customers buying its batteries enjoy security, energy efficiency, thermal management, long-term reliability and long working life.

The Group also offers financing solutions (battery rental) through its participation in NEoT Capital and second life solutions for transport batteries.

In August 2018, the Group opened a new industrial site in Poitiers, France. This new site will enable Forsee Power to produce 2,500 bus batteries per year in 2019 and will employ over 300 people by 2021.

Source: https://www.forseepower.com/en