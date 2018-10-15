Particle Testing Authority (PTA) Acquires a Freeman Technology FT4 Powder Rheometer for Assisting its Contract Testing Customers with Their Powder Flow and Powder Processing Issues

Particle Testing Authority (PTA), a division Micromeritics Instrument Corporation, today announced it has acquired a Freeman Technology FT4 Powder Rheometer® for assisting its contract testing customers with their powder flow and powder processing issues.
Considered the “gold standard” of the industry, the Freeman Technology FT4 Powder Rheometer is a universal powder tester, which uses bulk, dynamic flow, shear, and process methodologies to quantify powder properties in terms of flowability, aeration, permeability, compressibility, shear strength, and wall friction. It delivers data that maximize process and product understanding, accelerate R&D and formulation, and support in-process optimization. For more in-depth information, see the
FT4 Brochure.
Micromeritics Instrument Corporation acquired Tewkesbury, England-based Freeman Technology this past June.
The Freeman Technology acquisition and the FT4 allows PTA to provide a more comprehensive testing protocol for customers working with powders and wanting to know as much as they possibly can about how powders may behave, mix, blend, segregate, or react. We often are asked to help explain why a process is having trouble when seemingly the raw materials and ingredients have not changed. Our physical testing and material characterization lab can help answer that question by performing particle size, particle shape, morphology, density, porosity, surface area, and surface energy. Now, with the FT4, we can also provide information about the powders flowability, compressibility, permeability, consolidation, friction, and shear properties.
Greg Thiele, General Manager, Particle Testing Authority.