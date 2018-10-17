PVA wins Global Technology Award for dispensing

PVA announces that it was awarded a 2018 Global Technology Award in the category of Dispensing Equipment for its VPX-2KS. The award was presented to the company during a Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018 ceremony that took place during SMTA International.

Recent developments in two-component conformal coatings have created products that have a short pot life (some <5 minutes when mixed) that cannot be processed using traditional meter-mix or spraying methods. The VPX-2KS is the first valve designed to meter, mix and spray two-component, reactive conformal coatings and encapsulants in a selective manner without overspray.

A combination of technologies (progressive cavity pumps, static mixing, low pressure atomized spraying) have come together to develop this product. Other two-component spray systems have existed/do exist for medical and industrial applications but could not be brought over into electronics manufacturing as they do not offer the control or cleanliness required for a selective conformal coating process.

The VPX-2KS is a combination of metering, mixing and spraying, all in a compact package on the robot head compared to traditional remote feed systems where the pumps may be located in the rear of the machine.

Jon Urquhart, Director of Application Engineering at PVA, commented: “The VPX-2KS was designed with a focus on compact fluid metering and ease of cleaning while still providing the same level of spray quality that PVA is known for. We recognized a need in the industry for tools to efficiently process new 2-component coatings and we are very pleased with the performance of this product. PVA is honored to be recognized for this award.”

Premiering in 2005, the Global Technology Awards program is an annual celebration of product excellence in electronics surface mount assembly. Premier products based on the finest examples of creative advancement in technology are chosen by a distinguished panel of industry experts.

For more information, please contact PVA at [email protected] or (518) 371-2684