3D Printing Solutions by Arkema, a New Commercial Platform Dedicated to 3D Printing

With the creation of this new commercial platform, Arkema aims to address the needs of the demanding and innovative 3D printing markets. The new platform will leverage an extensive range of materials dedicated to each of the major 3D printing technologies, a proven expertise, and strategic partnerships with key players in additive manufacturing. Thus “3D Printing Solutions by Arkema” will support the 3D printing sector as it grows into an industrial manufacturing technology.

In particular, this new commercial platform will accelerate the development of our range of materials and services dedicated to additive manufacturing by maximising synergies across its various product offerings and by continuing to develop close cooperation with its customers, partners and equipment manufacturers.

Industry today needs flexibility, freedom of design, and product customization. With this commercial platform, Arkema will facilitate open communication and innovation across many product offerings and services, and will be in a position to support 3D printing market players as new applications are developed. Thierry Le Hénaff, Chairman and CEO of Arkema

Arkema offers innovative solutions in photocure resins and high performance thermoplastic polymers for the 3D printing market.

Led by its flagship brands including N3xtDimension® resins, Rilsan® biosourced polyamides, and ultra high performance Kepstan® PEKK polymers, Arkema’s product offering spans all major 3D manufacturing technologies (photocuring, powder bed fusion, filament extrusion) in partnership with all of the market’s major equipment manufacturers.

3D Printing Solutions by Arkema will boost the Group’s positioning in this market and will help us, together with our partners, develop 3D printing into an industrial manufacturing technology. Guillaume de Crevoisier, Global business director of the platform

Arkema is investing heavily in this growing market.

New production capacities have been announced for:

PEKK resins in the United States in 2018,

photocure resins in China in 2019 and

polyamide 11 biosourced resins in Asia in 2021.

Also, in July of this year, a center of excellence dedicated to UV-curable resins was inaugurated in Exton (USA), complementing the existing research centers in King of Prussia (USA) for filament extrusion technologies, and Serquigny (France) for powder sintering technologies.

