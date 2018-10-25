Posted in | Plastics and Polymers

Arkema’s Kynar® PPA (Polymer Processing Aid) Polymers Meet Official Halal Certification Requirements

After a recent third party audit, Arkema’s Calvert City, Kentucky USA plant has been successfully certified to meet Halal Certification Requirements for its Kynar® PVDF brand of Polymer Processing Aids (PPA).

This latest certification for these resin grades complements their compliance with FDA Title 21, Code of Federal Regulations, Chapter 1, part 177.1520 sections A-H.

Kynar® PVDF PPA grades are commonly used to aid in the processing of polyolefins in film production, injection molding, blow molding, wire and cable extrusion, fiber extrusion, and tube extrusion. The use of these PPA grades helps in the elimination of melt fracture in processing, and can also offer advantages such as equipment pressure reduction, improved gauge control, improved final product clarity, increased production output, and reduction of die buildup.

“This is an exciting development for Arkema,” stated Dave Seiler, global market manager for Kynar® processing aids. “This certification allows our PPA grades to be used in packaging and food and beverage processing applications in accordance with the strict requirements of the Halal standard.”

Kynar® is a registered trademark of Arkema Inc.

Source: https://www.arkema.com/en/

