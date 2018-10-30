Lockheed Martin Presentation Showcases GapGun Helping with Quality Inspection of F-35 Joint Strike Fighter

A presentation on seam validation measurement at this year’s Coordinate Metrology Society Conference (CMSC) in Nevada, USA showcased how Lockheed Martin incorporates GapGun - Third Dimension’s best-selling hand-held laser measurement system - into its quality inspection process of its F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.

Third Dimension’s GapGun can measure the gap and mismatch between body panels

Lockheed Martin explained how seam validation - the process of measuring the gap and mismatch between body panels – has become a networked process meaning seam types can be measured at a faster rate, repeatedly delivering significant improvements in time saving and reducing the risk of human error.

Quick and easy to use, GapGun takes measurements throughout Lockheed’s production line, so problems can be headed off before they arise, thereby speeding up and streamlining the production process.

Using LINK SDK – Lockheed’s customised seam validation management system (SVMS) - check plans can be sent straight to GapGun - via the network rather than manually downloaded. The results are then passed straight back to SVMS.

Dennis De Roos, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Third Dimension, said: “We are delighted that Lockheed Martin has chosen to use GapGun to improve quality control for the F-35 aircraft. GapGun is simple to use and saves manufacturers time and money whilst increasing efficiency.”

GapGun is used by world-class manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive and energy industries. It is sold in 25 countries and has made its developer, Bristol-based, Third Dimension, a two-time winner of the prestigious Queen’s Awards for Enterprise.

Source: http://www.third.com/us/