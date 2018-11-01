AVT launches unique ‘off the shelf’ anti-vibration pipework bracing system

Market-leading plant reliability specialist, AVT Reliability®, has launched Easy-Brace® - a unique universal small bore connection (SBC) anti-vibration bracing system that increases plant safety and reduces the risk of downtime.

Easy-Brace® constitutes a step-change in the design of vibration reducing equipment for process pipework.

Unlike traditional SBC bracing systems, which are bespoke to each application, its modular design means it can be specified using just two or three basic dimensions. It is supplied in kit form, making it easy to install by non-specialist fitters. It also requires no routine maintenance and can be easily removed for valve maintenance – contributing to operational efficiency and cost savings.

Neil Parkinson, Technical Director at AVT Reliability®, said: “Vibration is by far the key cause of fatigue failures in process pipework, particularly in the welded connections between SBCs and main lines.

“We genuinely believe that Easy-Brace® will make a significant improvement to plant safety, reducing the risk of failures at these problem areas.

“For Control of Major Accident Hazards (COMAH) sites handling dangerous liquids and gases, loss of containment can present a real risk of a major incident involving fire, explosion or pollution.”

As well as being guaranteed to fit any SBC geometry, the Easy-Brace® design complies with the best practice recommendations from the Energy Institute.

Neil Parkinson added: “Typical bracing system retrofits involve bespoke fabricated solutions which require a significant input of time and expertise.

“What sets Easy-Brace® apart is that it has full angular and linear adjustment so is simply clamped onto any standard SBC configuration without the need for welding, and eliminates the risk of static offset stresses caused when fixed braces are misaligned.

“Its simplicity is a crucial factor in guaranteeing operational and cost efficiencies along with its ease of ordering and increased plant reliability.”