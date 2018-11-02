Composites Engineering Show 2018 – Alchemie are Exhibiting! Come and Visit us at the NEC Birmingham

Alchemie is preparing for their next upcoming event, where they will be exhibiting at the Composites Engineering Show at the NEC in Birmingham, from 31/10/18 - 01/11/18.

You will find us on stand R122.

Hosted as part of the Advanced Engineering UK group of events, the Composites Engineering Show represents the UK’s only annual trade show for the very latest in composites materials, moulding & processing equipment, trade processors & fabricators, design, simulation, test & automation partners and much more.

The engineering event, which is now in its 10th year, brings together manufacturers to meet and do business at all levels of the engineering supply chain. Advanced Engineering addresses the supply chain needs for Aero Engineering, Automotive Engineering, Composites Engineering, Connected Manufacturing, Performance Metals Engineering, and new for 2018, UK Contract Manufacturing.

Following the success of previous years at the show, Alchemie will be able to discuss their high temperature tooling and RIM resins.

Key features of these components systems are:

EP 5241, EP 5242, EP 5243 – Clear epoxy resins specially designed for use in industrial applications requiring a strong, durable coating, where low colour and high UV resistance is required. They have excellent water resistance, chemical resistance, mechanical properties and excellent adhesion to a variety of substrates. www.alchemie.com/epoxy-resin/casting-resin.html

– Clear epoxy resins specially designed for use in industrial applications requiring a strong, durable coating, where low colour and high UV resistance is required. They have excellent water resistance, chemical resistance, mechanical properties and excellent adhesion to a variety of substrates. www.alchemie.com/epoxy-resin/casting-resin.html EP 5752 and EP 5753 are ambient cure epoxy resins systems, exhibiting outstanding mechanical and thermal properties. The systems are formulated to produce high performance composite parts using a wide variety of fibre systems, including carbon fibre, glass fibre and aramid fibre. They are available with a variety of hardeners for specific applications. www.alchemie.com/category/products/epoxy/laminating-resin

are ambient cure epoxy resins systems, exhibiting outstanding mechanical and thermal properties. The systems are formulated to produce high performance composite parts using a wide variety of fibre systems, including carbon fibre, glass fibre and aramid fibre. They are available with a variety of hardeners for specific applications. www.alchemie.com/category/products/epoxy/laminating-resin EP 5752 is a medium viscosity epoxy laminating resin with a variable cure speed system. It is formulated to ensure efficient wetting of fibres, eliminating air entrapment, dry spots and porosity in the composite part.

is a medium viscosity epoxy laminating resin with a variable cure speed system. It is formulated to ensure efficient wetting of fibres, eliminating air entrapment, dry spots and porosity in the composite part. EP 5753 is an extremely low viscosity epoxy, formulated for resin infusion applications. It can also be used for resin transfer moulding (RTM), filament winding, pultrusion and wet lay-up applications.

is an extremely low viscosity epoxy, formulated for resin infusion applications. It can also be used for resin transfer moulding (RTM), filament winding, pultrusion and wet lay-up applications. PU 3837 - A two component polyurethane system which is impact resistant and can be easily pigmented. The system is ideal for rapid prototyping and limited production runs using metering machinery, with or without vacuum.

