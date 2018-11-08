Board Members of WPO Visited Labthink Instruments Co., Lt

On October 24, 2018, the 101st Board Meetings of WPO (World Packaging Organization) was held in Jinan, China. 35 packaging specialists from 30 countries including Australia, Austria, Brazil, Croatia, Czech, Finland, Indonesia, Nigeria, South Africa, Turkey, UK and USA, etc. paid a visit to Labthink Instruments Co., Ltd, which is the leading enterprise in packaging testing industry in China.

Guided by the vice president of Labthink, the board members of WPO visited Labthink’s packaging safety testing center, which passed the certification of CNAS (China National Accreditation Service for Conformity Assessment). The engineer of Labthink introduced to the board members about the technical development of Labthink and all the honorary certificates obtained by Labthink, as well as the latest testing solutions and technical achievements in packaging testing industry, which was impressive to Mr. Pierre Pienaar and other experts. Before departure, all WPO board members received Labthink’s gifts, black pottery, which represents Chinese traditional culture. Both parties expressed the wishes to jointly cooperate to push forward the sustainable development of global green packaging industry and the packaging education.

The World Packaging Organization is a non-profit, non-governmental, international federation of national packaging institutes and associations, regional packaging federations and other interested parties including corporations and trade associations. Founded September 6, 1968 in Tokyo by visionary leaders from the global packaging community, the vision of WPO is “Better Quality of Life, Through Better Packaging, For More People”.

The WPO’s main objectives include to: