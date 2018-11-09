Saint-Gobain Launches New Products for Radiation Portal Monitors (RPM)

Image Credits: Business Wire

Saint-Gobain Crystals, a leader in radiation detection solutions for Homeland Security applications, has introduced Extended Life Plastic™ detector for radiation portal monitor (RPM) applications. The scintillating Extended Life Plastic for gamma energy detection enables RPM systems to operate with high uptime, low probability of escapes and affordable cost.

RPM systems screen people, vehicles and other objects for the presence of nuclear and radiological materials, and are widely deployed at border crossings, ports and sensitive transit facilities. Decreasing costs while maintaining effective deterrence are key requirements for end users. According to Lead Researcher Mike Kusner, “In independent third-party accelerated testing, our prototypes did not exhibit any measurable performance degradation after a five-year equivalent of simulated use conditions.”

Our low energy gamma sensitivity design decreases the chances of false negative scans and increases detection of shielded materials. It also minimizes redesign time and costs when integrating into current installations. Anton Zonneveld, Business Development Manager, Saint-Gobain Crystals

In addition, Saint-Gobain has previously commercialized Neuport™, a helium-3 alternative for the neutron detection module of the RPM. Neuport based systems have been fielded in stationary and mobile systems for more than seven years and offers one of the best price to performance ratios amongst alternatives.

Neuport’s plug and play design and modular electronics allows for easy replacement of current helium-3 detectors in radiation portal monitors. Artan Duraj, Engineering Manager, Saint-Gobain Crystals

Saint-Gobain has also developed a solution that combines gamma and neutron detection into a cost-effective compact format called NaILTM. NaIL pushes the envelope of performance and cost to enable critical spectroscopic detection capability compared to legacy systems.

NaIL has already been commercialized for smaller format radioisotope identification and detection (RIID) systems, and OEM interest for use in backpacks and portals is very high. Diane Fruehauf, Senior Technology Manager, Saint-Gobain Crystals

NaIL for larger formats such as RPM systems is expected to be commercial by July 2019.