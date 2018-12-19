Naprotek, Inc. Recognized at 15th Annual Community Builder Awards

Naprotek, Inc., a provider of electronic manufacturing services, is pleased to announce that it was recognized with an Outstanding Partner & Business Award on December 6, 2018 during the 15th Annual “Community Builder Awards” ceremony. Presented by work2future, the awards celebrate regional business and community leaders for creating job and entrepreneurial opportunities, and supporting the development of the regional workforce. The event also recognizes job seekers who have successfully used the program’s coaching, training and education programs to overcome career challenges.

More than 3,000 job seekers and 200 businesses annually receive assistance from work2future, including training, job-seeking skills, and placement services. Naprotek was recognized for its commitment and collaboration to promote workforce readiness and economic development for the community and its residents. The company’s consistent support has provided many work2future clients with career pathways in an in-demand growth field.

“Naprotek is honored to be a recipient,” said Armando Aguilar Human Resources Manager. Mr. Aguilar indicated that the company has, “placed, trained and onboarded individuals who are now regular full-time employees and a valued part of the Naprotek workforce. Our collaboration creates self-sufficient individuals contributing to society.”

Naprotek sets the standard for high-quality prototypes and Made-in-America production. The company specializes in mission critical products, and its processes and systems are focused on delivering award-winning quality. For more information, visit www.naprotek.com.

