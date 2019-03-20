Naprotek Renews AS9100D Certification to Continue Serving Aviation, Space & Defense Industries

Naprotek, Inc., a provider of electronic manufacturing services, today announced that it has successfully renewed its AS9100D certification. With this milestone, together with the ISO 9001:2015 certification, Naprotek maintains the appropriate, consensus-driven quality benchmarks to serve the aviation, space and defense industries.

“Naprotek has been a consistent force in the EMS industry, providing Class III manufacturing to the Mil/Aero industry for more than 24 years, with approximately 36 percent of our business in the Mil/Aero space year-over-year,” stated Jayne Carthy, Director of Strategic Business Development. “We take great pride in renewing our AS9100D certificate and supporting the growth and long-term relationship with our customer base.”

AS9100 is an aerospace standard based on the ISO 9001 quality system requirements, adding more stringent requirements specific to the aviation, space and defense industry. The standard takes the requirements of ISO 9001 and supplements them with additional quality system requirements, which are established by the aerospace industry in order to satisfy DOD, NASA and FAA quality requirements.

The intent of the standard is to establish a single quality management system for use within the aerospace industry. The new AS9100D revision to the standard adds additional requirements addressing detailed process descriptions and the risks and opportunities associated with their operation; outside interested third party influences; human factors; and professional ethics.

In addition to its AS9100D certification, Naprotek is certified to ISO 13485:2016, ISO 9001:2015, IPC-A-610, IPC-J-STD-001, IPC-7711/7721 and ITAR registered.

Naprotek sets the standard for high-quality prototypes and Made-in-America production. The company specializes in mission critical products, and its processes and systems are focused on delivering award-winning quality.

Source: http://www.naprotek.com