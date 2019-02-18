Naprotek Receives Service Excellence Award

Naprotek, Inc., a provider of electronic manufacturing services, announces that has been awarded a 2019 Circuits Assembly Service Excellence Award (SEA) for its outstanding customer ratings, as judged by its own customers. Naprotek, Inc. was selected for the EMS Provider revenues under $20 million category.

Circuits Assembly Editor-in-Chief, Mike Buetow presented the award to Larry Durandette, Senior Director Engineering / QMS, during a Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019 ceremony that took place at the San Diego Convention Center during the IPC APEX EXPO. “Naprotek is honored to receive the Circuits Assembly Service Award for Manufacturing Quality and Responsiveness,” stated Durandette. “Every day we work diligently to exceed our customer expectations, and this is an exciting accomplishment to rank so highly against our peers in the industry.”

Sponsored by Circuits Assembly, the SEAs for Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) providers and electronics assembly suppliers honor companies excelling in the crucial area of customer service. The program, now in its 27th year, functions as a way for participants to see how they compare to peers in customer satisfaction.

Naprotek sets the standard for high-quality prototypes and Made-in-America production. The company specializes in mission critical products, and its processes and systems are focused on delivering award-winning quality.

Source: http://www.naprotek.com